(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally.

The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Both businesses allegedly failed to comply with cease-and-desist orders from the city’s Department of Development.

“I fully support legal cannabis and the potential for legal dispensaries in Jamestown. However, these businesses must comply with the law and have a license from the proper authorities,” Mayor Edward Sundquist said. “The illegal selling of a highly-regulated drug out of a storefront is completely unacceptable. Under my administration, we will enforce the law and shut down any business that is selling cannabis illegally.”