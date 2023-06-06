Two people are dead after a plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Jamestown, New York, airport.

Emergency crews from all over the region rushed to the scene, but officials confirm both people in the plane were killed.

“I believe that with two fatalities, it ranks up there as one of the tragic crashes that we’ve seen,” said Sheriff Jim Quattrone, Chautauqua County.

The pilot and passenger were identified as Roger Ryall of Toronto and David Hughes of British Columbia. Both men were 52 years old.

The crash happened just beyond the runway just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday The plane was a Cirrus SR-22T — a small, one-engine aircraft that seats three to four people.

Sheriff Quattrone added the crash was likely brought on by some sort of “catastrophic failure.”

“At this time we’re waiting for National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to come down to complete their investigation. At this time, we don’t have a reason for this crash,” Quattrone said.

The victims flew from Oshawa, Canada, and stopped in Erie, Pennsylvania, around 11 a.m. before heading to Jamestown, New York.

They filled up the plane’s 92-gallon gas tank before taking off for Waterloo, New York. However, when they crashed after takeoff, the gasoline fueled the blaze even more.

Emergency services had the fire under control within 30 minutes and said the wreckage was confined within a small radius.

“Especially the airport firefighters that were here and on scene within minutes had to see some pretty tough things for them,” Quattrone continued.

Further updates will be provided by the Chautauqua County Executive’s Office.