ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have died following a wrong-way collision on I-86, according to New York State Police.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers out of Jamestown responded to a vehicle collision on I-86, westbound lane between exits 12 and 13, in the Town of Ellicott.

According to Troopers, an investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry traveling east in the westbound lane, driven by 30-year-old Matthew Berry of Randolph, collided with a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling west. A Freightliner truck traveling west then hit the Ram.

Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ram, Todd Town, 57, died from his injuries at UPMC Chautauqua. His passenger Sandra Town, 54, is currently in serious condition at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa., per NYSP. The operator of the Freightliner was reportedly uninjured in the collision.

Following investigation, NYSP also said that Berry suffered from mental illness and was reported missing to Chautauqua County 911 on Saturday evening. Berry’s headlights were reportedly not on at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.