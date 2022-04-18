The dramatic effort to save a sinking U.S. Navy Destroyer in Buffalo is getting Washington’s attention.

The WWII era “USS The Sullivans,” started sinking and listing severely last week. “The Sullivans” has been a long-time attraction at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer was in Buffalo Monday while laying out a plan to secure federal funding for what he called an SOS for Save Our Sullivans.

Water pumping operations stopped on April 15 after oil was found coming from the ship.