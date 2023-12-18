(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New restrictions have been placed for multiple vehicles traveling on interstates in the northwest Pennsylvania area.

According to a release, PennDOT has implemented vehicle restrictions Monday night in the following regions:

I-79 from the Interstate 80 interchange in Mercer County to the end of I-79 in Erie County

I-86 from I-90 to the New York state line

I-90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line

Under Tier 1 restrictions, these vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

Commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Check for the latest traffic updates on 511PA.com. Additional information on these vehicle restrictions or more winter tips can be found on PennDOT’s website.