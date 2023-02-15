(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — SNAP benefits are now being accepted for customers at a regional supermarket chain.

Wegmans announced on Wednesday that it is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments for its website and mobile app grocery orders.

Erica Tickel, Wegmans vice president of e-commerce, in a release stated that the company receives thousands of orders on a weekly basis and that using EBT SNAP benefits will help customers out when paying for orders.

“Adding this functionality is an important step to further increase access to healthy food throughout the communities we serve,” said Tickle.

Customers can find SNAP-eligible items by applying a filter, displaying only those items that qualify for the benefits on Wegmans’ website or mobile app. They can also add their SNAP EBT card to their account profile or during checkout and designate the amount they want charged to their benefits.

Important note, SNAP funds can only be used for SNAP-eligible items; non-SNAP-eligible items and fees will need a secondary form of payment.

“Over the last year, we’ve focused on developing tools and resources to help all our customers plan and shop for foods that support health. Accepting EBT SNAP for online orders helps to increase access to affordable, nutritious foods,” said Trish Kazacos, Wegmans corporate nutrition manager.

For more information about using EBT SNAP benefits on Wegmans.com, click here.