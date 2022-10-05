(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman has died following an early morning fire in Chautauqua County.

Members of the Gerry Fire Department, mutual aid and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a residence in the 4500 block of Route 60 in Gerry, New York, at about 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. When first responders arrived, the structure was fully involved.

Firefighters determined an occupant was unaccounted for, a Sheriff’s Office report said.

Sally Wissman was found dead in the home.

The Gerry Fire Department called in the Sheriff’s Fire Investigators to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The cause currently is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.