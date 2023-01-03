(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It may seem a bit early to plan for a summer ride, but registration has opened for the seventh annual Lake Erie Cyclefest.

The event will sport six rides over four days in Erie County and it will benefit nonprofit organizations including Asbury Woods, Because You Care, Bike Erie, Erie Downtown Partnership, Northern Allegheny Mountain Bike Association and Presque Isle Partnership. Rides will be July 27-30.

Lake Erie Cyclefest is managed by the Erie Sports Commission.

Registration is available online.

Lake Erie Cyclefest Downtown Slow Roll will begin at 6 p.m. on July 27. The family-friendly ride covers 10 miles and will begin and end at Perry Square, 571-601 State St. in Erie. There is no registration fee, but registration is required.

Grape Escape Ride begins at 8 a.m. on July 28 at Shades Beach Park in Harborcreek, 7000 E. Lake Road. Two routes are available (25 or 50 miles) and will take riders through grape country. After the ride, samples of wine and food will be available at Lake Erie Wine Country. The ride has a registration fee.

Tour de West County will begin at 8 a.m. on July 29. The route departs from and ends at Asbury Woods Nature Center, 4105 Asbury Road in Erie. Route options of 12, 25 and 50 miles are available. The ride has a registration fee.

Six Mile Creek Classic begins at 2 p.m., also on July 29. Riders will depart from Six Mile Creek Park in Harborcreek Township, 7725 Clark Road. Riders will complete two or three laps depending on their class. Helmets are mandatory and the ride has a registration fee.

Presque Isle Sunrise Ride will begin at 6:15 a.m. on July 30. The ride will be at Presque Isle State Park, 301 Peninsula Dr. in Erie. The ride is a flat, 13-mile loop and departs from Beach 1 Pavilion. Registered cyclists will receive a ticket to attend the Discover Presque Isle pancake breakfast at the Rotary Pavilion. The ride has a registration fee.

See Spot Ride, Ride for Animal Rescue will begin at 9 a.m. on July 30. Ride routes vary from 10, 25 and 40 miles and wind through the back roads of McKean Township. Riders will depart from McKean Elementary School, 5120 West Road in McKean. The Ride has a registration fee.