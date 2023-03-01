(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new caucus of Republican representatives has been formed in the United States Congress to advocate for tighter security along the border with Canada. Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania has signed onto the caucus as a co-chair.

The Northern Border Security Caucus currently is comprised of 28 members of Congress. It was formed as a response to human and drug trafficking along the northern border. The border between the United States and Canada is the longest international border between two countries in the world.

For their first initiative, the caucus sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security secretary warning him of “surging human and drug trafficking from Canada into the United States and demanding him to secure the northern border,” an announcement from Rep. Kelly’s office said.

“The numbers don’t lie: the Biden administration’s open-border policies have allowed for a surge in human and drug trafficking across the U.S.-Canadian border…,” Kelly said in the announcement. “Over the last two years, every state has become a border state. I’ve spoken with Border Patrol officials in my home state of Pennsylvania who tell me they are pulling double duty – they are digitally processing migrants who are apprehended at the southern border while now also trying to defend the northern border. Migrants and smugglers are seeking alternative routes into the United States, and the northern border is increasingly their first stop. Our goal is to provide commonsense, practical solutions that will increase security across all of America’s borders.”