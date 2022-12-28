FILE – The execution chamber of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution prison in Nashville, Tenn., is seen on Oct. 13, 1999. According to an independent review released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection protocol ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in multiple executions being conducted without proper testing. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A report requested by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has revealed that the state has not followed its own lethal injection process since revisions were made in 2018. This has resulted in multiple executions being carried out without proper testing of the drugs used.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee paused all executions back in May after he acknowledged the state had failed to ensure the drugs used were tested properly.

The administration has spent over a week reviewing the report and its details, all while refusing to release it. Lee has said that he is not truing to bury the report and its findings.

The independent review did not find any evidence that the state provided the pharmacy in charge of testing the drugs with a copy of its protocol for lethal injection, or that it had to test for endotoxins in injection chemicals.

Former U.S Attorney Ed Stanton was assigned to review the situation and its circumstances as well as the state’s lethal injection manual and Department of Correction staffing.

Stanton’s report claims that the Tennessee Department of Corrections failed to provide staff “with the necessary guidance and counsel needed to ensure that Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol was thorough, consistent, and followed.”

Lee said that he plans on leadership changes in the department and will hire a permanent commissioner in January to replace the interim commissioner. With this change will also come a change to the state’s lethal injection protocol, cooperating with the governor’s and attorney general’s offices and revise departmental training.

Tennessee has used a three-drug series to execute inmates: midazolam as a sedative to render the inmate unconscious; vecuronium bromide to paralyze; and potassium chloride to stop the heart.

The report has detailed that midazolam “`does not elicit strong analgesic effects,’ meaning ‘the subjects may be able to feel pain from the administration of the second and third drugs,’” despite the state’s arguments against this claim.

Additionally, the report claims that the state’s executioner has no formal healthcare training and learned their responsibilities through on-the-job experience while overseeing 13 executions in the state. The report also noted that the role would likely be declined by anyone with healthcare training due to the Hippocratic oath.

The state’s system of making one individual responsible for acquiring lethal injection chemicals and verifying their suitability for executions was called “an enormous task,” especially when they have other responsibilities. The report also said that the system “seems like an abdication of responsibility by TDOC leadership.”