Report: PA will not allow Toronto Blue Jays to play home games in Pittsburgh

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jonathan Davis throws the ball back after making a catch during live batting practice at baseball training camp in Toronto on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Blue Jays are searching for a home stadium south of the Canadian border after Canada’s government prohibited the MLB team from playing home games in Toronto.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had offered up PNC Park as a possible landing spot for the Blue Jays. According to a report by the Associated Press, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will not give its approval.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (@AP) _ Pennsylvania Department of Health won't allow Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid pandemic. — Marc Levy (@timelywriter) July 22, 2020

Dr. Rachel Levine says in statement to AP "To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams." — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 22, 2020

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced today that it will not allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play their shortened 2020 season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/og8ZxLdlp0 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 22, 2020

Multiple reports late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning suggested the Blue Jays had found a new home in Pittsburgh.

Can confirm via source that PNC Park will be the likely home of the #BlueJays this season, pending approval from PA state gov’t. An official announcement could come as early as Wednesday. @thehazelmae and @longleysunsport have been on it. — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) July 22, 2020

Can confirm the Blue Jays have been told they will be calling PNC Park “home” this season per MLB source. @longleysunsport was first to suggest Pittsburgh as option. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 22, 2020

The Pirates released a statement Monday saying the club was in talks with the Blue Jays about sharing PNC Field.

The Canadian government is not allowing the Blue Jays to play in Toronto because of COVID-19 concerns. The team would regularly travel to and welcome teams fro the United States during the shortened 60-game season.

Now, it looks like the “Pittsburgh Blue Jays” are no more.