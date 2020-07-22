Report: PA will not allow Toronto Blue Jays to play home games in Pittsburgh

The Blue Jays are searching for a home stadium south of the Canadian border after Canada’s government prohibited the MLB team from playing home games in Toronto.
The Pittsburgh Pirates had offered up PNC Park as a possible landing spot for the Blue Jays. According to a report by the Associated Press, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will not give its approval.
Multiple reports late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning suggested the Blue Jays had found a new home in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates released a statement Monday saying the club was in talks with the Blue Jays about sharing PNC Field.
The Canadian government is not allowing the Blue Jays to play in Toronto because of COVID-19 concerns. The team would regularly travel to and welcome teams fro the United States during the shortened 60-game season.
Now, it looks like the “Pittsburgh Blue Jays” are no more.