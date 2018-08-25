Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Reported Shooting In Meadville.

The Meadville Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 600 block of Arch Street in Meadville. The call came in about 10:30 Friday night. We have some witness reports that there were 2 victims but that is unconfirmed. Details are sketchy at this hour, but we will follow the story through the day and bring you the latest info.