Reported Shooting In Meadville

Posted: Aug 25, 2018 08:12 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 25, 2018 01:51 PM EDT

The Meadville Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 600 block of Arch Street in Meadville. The call came in about 10:30 Friday night. We have some witness reports that there were 2 victims but that is unconfirmed. Details are sketchy at this hour, but we will follow the story through the day and bring you the latest info.

