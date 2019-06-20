Erie City Council passes LERTA

Erie’s proposed LERTA tax abatement becomes the center of an emotional plea from residents.
During Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting, a long line of speakers from the public addressed council. They were overwhelmingly against the proposed LERTA which would provide ten year, one hundred percent tax breaks, for development anywhere in the city, including the Bayfront. Many urging City Council to at least continue studying a proposal they believe helps wealthy developers at the expense of the residents.
City Council passed LERTA on a vote 5 to 2.