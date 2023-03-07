ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Attorney General Letitia James has released a list of the top 10 consumer complaints received by the Office of the Attorney General in 2022. Complaints range from price gouging of baby formula and kids’ medicine to flight cancellations and increased gas prices.

List via the Office of the Attorney General

“My office receives thousands of consumer complaints every year, and we take each one seriously to stop fraudsters from hurting New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James. “From predatory debt collection to price gouging, scammers tried to take advantage of consumers for personal gain, and we took appropriate action to stop it. As always, I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and to keep my office informed about potential scams, price gouging, or violations of consumer protection laws.”