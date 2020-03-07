RGH says patient tested negative for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Update: Rochester General Hospital said the patient has tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

RGH has issued the following statement:

“The New York State Department of Health has notified us that the patient admitted to Rochester General Hospital this week tested negative for COVID-19. Our medical teams followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols from the time the patient entered the hospital until their discharge. Rochester Regional Health will remain vigilant about COVID-19 as the situation continues to evolve.”

– Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Mayo, MD





Original:

A patient that was being tested for the covid-19 coronavirus at Rochester General Hospital has been sent home.

According to Rochester Regional Health, the patient was sent home on Thursday under voluntary quarantine.

The patient was admitted on Wednesday for symptoms of an unexplained illness. Testing is still in progress and results of which are expected to be released next week. according to officials.

A statement from Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Mayo:

“The New York State and Monroe County Health Departments, in collaboration with the medical team at Rochester General Hospital, have determined that the patient admitted yesterday for symptoms of an unexplained illness, did not require additional hospitalization and was discharged home today under the direction of the Health Departments. The patient is now under voluntary quarantine. Testing is in progress.”

Meanwhile SUNY students who are studying abroad in China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy are being brought back to the United States.

They’ll be quarantined in dorm rooms for 14 days.