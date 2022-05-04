(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bumper and Bill will be the stars of the Erie Zoo on Saturday, May 7.

The zoo will celebrate Rhino Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bumper and Bill are the zoo’s southern white rhinoceroses. They’re half-brothers and they’ve been at Erie Zoo since 2018. While the zoo only has two rhinos, those two – like the rest of the animals at the zoo – will be serving as ambassadors to their entire species all day long.

“Our Rhino Day is to celebrate rhinos of all species and to educate the public about the rhinos and what they can do to the make the world a safer place for them – all of the rhino species are either at-risk or endangered,” zoo spokesperson Emily Smicker said. “We raise money for the International Rhino Foundation through activities on Rhino Day and throughout the year.”

The event will feature games tables and learning experiences for children. “Save the chubby unicorn” hoodies and T-shirts will be for sale. “Rhino Ranch” flavored popcorn will be sold in the concession stands. But the standout event is a chance for up close and personal rhino action during a “mini tour.”

A “mini tour” is a behind-the-scenes experience. It’s an opportunity to learn more about Bumper and Bill. For example, you may learn about how rhinos have bad eyesight, so they’re easily startled. You might also get tips about how to approach rhinos.

“One of the big things is to make sure they know when you’re coming into their barn or area, announcing yourself so they don’t get startled,” Smicker said.

You can see where they eat their three bails of hay per day and maybe even learn about the “herbivore biscuits” the animals get every day.

It’ll cost you $25 per person, but it’s for a good cause.

“It’s really a fundraiser for the International Rhino Foundation, and it’ll give you a little sneak peek behind the scenes,” Smicker said. “You’ll see where Bumper and Bill hang out when they’re not outside, and you’ll get to walk through that area and see what it’s like. Hopefully you’ll see a rhino up close, but we don’t know that they’ll want to get close and we won’t make them if they don’t want to.”

Unfortunately, mini tour patrons won’t be allowed to touch the rhinos (and you can’t make a $150 donation to hug a rhino either – we know because we asked). Masks will be required for the tours as well, “for the animals’ safety,” Smicker said.

“It’s a protocol we use for all of our animals at this point,” she said. “We know that mammals can get COVID-19, and rhinos are mammals, so we’re having people wear masks when they’re behind the scenes.”

The mini-tours will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In 2019, Erie Zoo’s Rhino Day raised $1,377 for International Rhino Foundation. The zoo has continued raising money throughout the years for the foundation.