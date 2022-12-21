(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — About 11 months after its collapse, Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge is set to reopen to traffic by the end of the month.

On Jan. 28, the four-lane bridge collapsed. Multiple vehicles, including a bus, were involved in the collapse, injuring 10 people. That led to calls for infrastructure updates throughout Pennsylvania.

A view of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gov. Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey issued declarations of disaster. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation then was given oversight of design and construction of a new bridge.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridge was held on Dec. 21, attended by several state and federal dignitaries.

“I was here on Jan. 28 to survey the damage from the collapse, and today, less than a year later, I stand before a bridge that is nearly ready to reopen to traffic,” Wolf said. “This is the power of government working for the people in Pennsylvania. I’m thankful to all of our partners in state, local and federal government for your partnership and coordination to rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge in less than a year. It’s an honor to be here to celebrate this incredible milestone for Pittsburgh.”

While the bridge will open to a single lane of bi-direction traffic by the end of the month, additional work will continue into 2023. That includes bridge deck overlay and wingwall work.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, $25.3 million in federal funds was dedicated to the project.