Roads closed in Northwest region as Winter weather continues

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 is urging motorists to use caution while driving and avoid traveling during wintry weather.

Drivers should also be aware of several state-owned roadway in parts of the region that are closed due:

Erie County:

Route 6N (Route 3006) from Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township to Old Route 86 in Washington Township;

Route 89 from Route 8 in Amity Township to Route 430 in Greenfield Township;

Venango County:

Bredinsburg Road (Route 2006) eastbound from Deep Hollow Road to Route 257 in Cranberry Township; and

Two Mile Run Road (Route 4001) from Route 8/62 to Keely Road in Sugarcreek Borough.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

