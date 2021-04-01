Roar on the Shore motorcycle rally will “not continue”

The Board of Directors for Roar on the Shore announced Thursday that the motorcycle rally will not continue.

According to a news release, the board determined that the event “has reached a point in time where it will not continue. Recognizing that a multitude of factors played a role in the decision, the Board expressed its sincere appreciation to all the individuals and organizations that contributed to the charitable motorcycle rally’s contributions over the years.”

The Board went on to say that “We are so proud of and pleased with the significant impact the event has had on our community and what we’ve been able to accomplish for great charities and causes.”

Roar on the Shore was created back in 2007 to promote the community, the City of Erie, Erie County and Northwest Pennsylvania as well as to bring awareness and raise funds for worthwhile charities in the area.

Roar on the Shore Executive Director Ralph Pontillo, credited with having the idea for Roar on the Shore, was instrumental in carrying out the rally’s mission until his death in September 2019.

The event drew more than 100,000 visitors to Erie each year and generated nearly $25 million in a boost to the local economy.

In addition, the event raised and donated approximately $1 million to charitable organizations.

Below is the full statement from the Board of Directors

