Rollover accident on East 12th and Bayfront
Emergency crews are responding to a rollover accident in progress on East 12th and Bayfront, near the McBride Viaduct.
In the photo sent to us by a viewer, a red SUV is rolled, and firefighters are examining inside. One of our crews is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for more...
