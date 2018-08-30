News

Rollover accident on East 12th and Bayfront

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:21 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:21 PM EDT

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover accident in progress on East 12th and Bayfront, near the McBride Viaduct.  

In the photo sent to us by a viewer, a red SUV is rolled, and firefighters are examining inside.  One of our crews is heading to the scene.  Stay tuned for more... 

