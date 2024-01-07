Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in McKean Township.

This happened at the intersections of Burman Rd. and Lowe Rd. just after 10 A.M. Sunday morning. When first responders arrived on the scene, they reportedly encountered a car on its side and roof.

Reports from the scene said one person was pinned under the vehicle.

After first responders extricated the victim, they assisted another out. Both of those people were taken by Millcreek Paramedics to the hospital.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, and state police were on the scene investigating.