Rollover on I-90

Pennsylvania State Police were called to I-90,just east of Route 430 around 6:30 this morning. According to State Police, Lawrence Park indicated the driver of a vehicle hit a tractor trailer and rolled over multiple times. 
One person was ejected and taken to UPMC-Hamot

