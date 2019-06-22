Pennsylvania State Police were called to I-90,just east of Route 430 around 6:30 this morning. According to State Police, Lawrence Park indicated the driver of a vehicle hit a tractor trailer and rolled over multiple times.
One person was ejected and taken to UPMC-Hamot
Rollover on I-90
