Route 98 Closed at “Big I” in Vernon Township

Route 98 in Vernon Township, Crawford is closed at the intersection with Route 6/322 and Route 19.

The closure is expected to be in place until August 9, 2019.

A detour is posted using Route 6, Route 102 (Mercer Pike/ Pennsylvania Avenue/ Cussewago Road), and Harmonsburg Road (Route 3016).

Traffic can access all businesses along Route 98 (Perry Highway) from that roadway but cannot travel onto Route 6/322 (Conneaut Lake Road) or Route 19.

Through traffic will be maintained on Route 6/322 and Route 19, though motorists may encounter lane restrictions and traffic pattern shifts, and cannot turn onto Route 98.

The closure is necessary due to the construction of a multi-lane roundabout at the intersection commonly referred to as the Big I. Additional information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/BigIRoundabout.