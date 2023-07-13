ALBANY, N.Y (WTEN) — The Capitol building in Albany will be adding a new face to the famous Million Dollar Staircase – a carving of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which will be the first addition since 1898. There are currently 77 people carved into the staircase, and only six of them are women who tend to be placed lower in the stairwell.

The Office of General Services Commissioner, Jeanette Moy said Justice Ginsburg’s portrait has been nearly two years in the making, “What we’re doing here with Justice Ginsburg is we’re putting her you know, nice and high, where the natural light can see her. She’ll be able to see every noisy bit of conversation, and to see what’s happening as protests take place, you know that bit of government and sort of engagement with the public so we’re really excited to put her where she is.”

Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn and attended Harvard Law. She was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and is most known for handling cases of sexual discrimination, voting rights, abortion and freedom of religion. “After she had passed, within ten days our agency was thinking about ways that we can honor her memory and so this is something that the state was looking to do. She’s a very prominent New Yorker and the truth is, OGS in particular has been thinking about this staircase for many years,” said Moy.

OGS worked in coordination with sculptor, Meredith Bergmann, who recently completed the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park. Commissioner Moy said the sculpture will reflect Justice Ginsburg in her sixties, “So it is the moment of time in which she became Supreme Court justice. It is also going to include her South African collar, so there are a lot of collars that she’s worn along the way. Her sartorial details very much communicated how she felt about decisions.”

Ginsburg’s memorial will look different than the faces sculpted into the columns of the staircase. It will be larger and embedded into the sandstone. “Already we’ve installed her face, and her portrait, we’ve done a carving of her name so it will say ‘Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ and that’s been hand carved into the stone and so right know we just have to add her glasses,” said the Commissioner. Moy also had conversations with Justice Ginsburg’s family to discuss ways they felt would best portray her sculptor. The unveiling will happen some time in August.