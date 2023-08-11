It was a perfect night to enjoy a garden party and dozens of people took advantage of the opportunity.

SafeNet hosted its annual Bloom Under the Moon to support its programs and services.

The party took place at SafeNet’s big backyard on East 10th Street. Those in attendance got to enjoy a special evening surrounded by beautiful flowers and greenery while enjoying food, drinks, and live entertainment.

The money raised tonight will support the thousands of domestic violence victims in our community.

“So, we use the funds for shelter, for legal services, for counseling, for up keeping and maintenance of the facilities that we have, so lots of different things in the community,” said Kristy Gnibus, SafeNet board member and honorary chair.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call SafeNet’s free, 24 hour crisis hotline at (814) 454-8161.