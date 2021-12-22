Salvation Army Erie Chapter making final push for Red Kettle campaign

The Erie Chapter of the Salvation Army is making the final push for its Red Kettle Campaign.

So far, the campaign has raised a little over $103,000, which is about where the Salvation Army was at this time last year.

The goal is to still raise $150,000 but they expect to hit about $120,000 in the next three days.

The business manager says having less volunteers and online shopping has affected raising money.

“We could set up some our kettles and locations and not have people there. They just would not receive much donations, if any. It’s really the person, the personal connection, that is the key to our Red Kettle campaigns.” said Bernie Myers, Salvation Army Erie.

The campaign runs until Christmas Eve. If you want to donate or volunteer, you’re asked to click here,