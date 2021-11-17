Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off

The Erie chapter of the Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday season with the start of its Red Kettle Campaign.

After falling short of their goal last season, the organization hopes to beat last year’s totals.

The campaign started at the beginning of the month and will run to Christmas Eve. The business manager says they are facing the same issue finding volunteers to ring the bell outside of stores.

“Far fewer groups and individuals who are out ringing for us this year have about 20 locations right now where we have the availability of nine of them. And we’ve had five ringers a day, about 60% coverage.” said Bernie Myers, Business Administrator at Erie Salvation Army.

If people want to give electronically, the kettles will be equipped with a pay scan feature for Apple and Android phones.

