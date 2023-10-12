KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Sam’s Club has cut the price of its annual membership by 70%, just in time for the holidays.

The standard Sam’s Club membership is currently only $15 for the first year. It’s normally $50.

Meanwhile, the Plus membership, which offers free shipping and other perks, is currently $55 for the first year, compared to its usual $110 price.

Sam’s Club said this is the best Plus membership offer of the year.

“We’re offering an incredible value with our October membership promotion by giving shoppers access to our Plus membership at its lowest price of the year just in time for the holiday shopping season,” Scott Ludwig, Sam’s Club vice president of membership, said in a release.

But you’ll have to act fast. The sale only lasts until Sunday, Oct. 15.

Customers can snag the deal online here or in store.

Sam’s Club is also currently holding a “Super Savings Event” online — just as Amazon holds its Prime Days. The warehouse says there are over $11,000 in savings on top brands. The online Sam’s Club sale runs through Oct. 12.

While $15 is undoubtedly a markdown on its membership, it’s nearly twice the $8 Sam’s Club charged for a limited time last year. Sam’s Club has raised the price for the membership since, up from $45.