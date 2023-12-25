Santa Claus has come to town, now he’s vacationing right here in Erie.

James Butts dressed up as Santa Claus Monday afternoon and kayaked along the Bayfront by Vista Two.

He said doing this lifts the spirits of parents after a potentially stressful holiday season and lets children get a glimpse of Santa Claus after his big night.

“The kids love it not a lot of kids are out here on Christmas Day but a lot of older people are and they love seeing me too,” said James Butts, Santa Claus impersonator.

Butts said “Mrs. Claus” gave him some time off and what’s a better way to enjoy it than right here in Erie, Pennsylvania.