School District Solicitor belittles Erie Rise students, then apologizes

The second hearing for the Erie Rise Leadership Academy charter renewal gets heated.

The CEO of the school stated seeing an article in the newspaper put a negative impact on the kids who attend Erie Rise, which in turn can have a negative impact on their test scores. The solicitor for the Erie School District, Tim Sennet, then responded with a comment saying “looking at the test scores, I don’t think your students can read a newspaper.” The response from the audience turning to shock and anger. Parents who have kids at the school expressed their hurt over the comment and demanded an apology. The Erie School District’s solicitor apologized for the comment.

Some of the things discussed during cross examination were class size and PSSA test scores.