(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A North East bank robbery has put the North East School District into a “soft lockdown.”

The robbery occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Key Bank, 27 E. Main Street in North East. According to North East Police Chief Sean Lam, the suspect is believed to be the same suspect who robbed Widget Financial Credit Union last week on April 28 in North East.

As police were investigating, the North East School District went into a “soft lockdown” and posted an announcement to its Facebook.

“Due to a situation in the community, the police department has advised our district to be on a soft lockdown. At this time, our school offices will not permit anyone to enter or leave the building. Student bus transportation may also be delayed,” the announcement said.

An update from the district was posted at about 2:30 p.m.: “The district is still on a soft lockdown. Our Middle School and High School will still be dismissing by parent pickup only. This is a reminder to please be patient as this will be a controlled parent pickup.”