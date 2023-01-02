PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) – Sean Clifford capped off a historic Penn State career by taking home the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP with a 35-21 win over Utah.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for this team and thankful for Penn State,” said Clifford.

Clifford threw for two touchdowns against the Utes before being taken out of the game ceremoniously late in the fourth quarter. He threw for 279 yards including an 87 yard touchdown to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter.

“He’s seen it all,” said coach James Franklin of Clifford after the game.

In his sixth year with the Penn State program, Clifford is the school’s all-time passing yards leader with 10,382 yards and the leader with 84 passing touchdowns, passing Trace McSorley.

During the Rose Bowl Clifford also passed McSorley for the program’s all-time leader in total offense.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is hugged by Penn State head coach James Franklin during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with his teammates after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Beau Pribula #9 after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions throws a pass against the Utah Utes during the second quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after being sacked against the Utah Utes during the second quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions calls a play against the Utah Utes during the second quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates a touchdown scored by Nicholas Singleton #10 against the Utah Utes during the third quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) calls a play during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 02: Sean Clifford #14 and Kaytron Allen #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions react against the Utah Utes during the first quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) sets up to throw a pass during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Clifford made his first career appearance for the Nittany Lions in 2018 with limited action but took over as the starting quarterback in 2019 when McSorley left for the NFL.

“I just hope they (know) I left a lasting legacy of leadership and commitment to team, that’s really what I set out to do from day one,” said Clifford when asked what he hopes his legacy will be in the 129 year history of Penn State football.

Ji’Ayir Brown was named Defensive MVP after getting an interception for the Nittany Lions.