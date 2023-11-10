ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills have lost four of their first nine games for the first time since Josh Allen’s rookie season.

Bills fans everywhere are questioning their team that was considered a preseason Super Bowl favorite but is currently outside of the playoff picture.

Don’t count Sean McDermott among those with grave concerns.

The Bills head coach was asked for his assessment of the team moving forward. It took just one word to signal his optimism.

“Confident,” said McDermott. “Confident in our team. Confident in our coaches. Confident in our players. Confident in our staff. Doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do, doesn’t mean we don’t have a gap to close. There’s different things that make up that gap. We have to continue to drill down on those areas and play better as an overall team.”

While the team has lost two of their last three games, second-year receiver Khalil Shakir has been a bright spot. He’s racked up 14 catches for 184 yards in that stretch. He knows the offense has what it takes to turn things around.

“Keep going,” said Shakir. “Keep going, keep going, keep going. Every week, every day is a new challenge for us. We want to make sure that we stay on top of everything. No matter what happens in the previous game, just making sure we’re looking at what’s forward.”

“There’s teams that start slow, there’s teams that start fast and end slow,” said defensive end Greg Rousseau. “As long as you peak during the right time of the year and into the playoffs, you’re in a good spot.”

While the team is not overly concerned moving forward, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t acknowledging recent problems that have plagued them in their close losses.

“We go back and reteach certain things, or reestablish certain things this time of year,” said McDermott. “When you’re going through things, even when you’re not going through things, it’s the right thing to do. My confidence remains high in our group.”

McDermott added that adversity is something that happens in every single NFL season. As long as there is buy-in in the locker room, the Bills should be fine.

“Every year, you feel like you’re banging your head against the wall,” said McDermott. “Every year is hard. But the belief is important.”

The Bills will get the chance to turn things around at home against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.