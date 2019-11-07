Sean Spicer talks about being in the quarter finals of Dancing with The Stars & politics

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was the speaker at Wednesday night’s Global Summit. Although he’s not a professional dancer Spicer has made it into the quarter finals of Dancing with the stars. “Part of it is showing people that someone who has no background in this is willing to go hard and get better every week,” he said.

At one point Spicer became so prominent in pop culture that he was regularly impersonated on Saturday Night Live. “I thought it was funny in some cases, well deserved, and other times it went over the top,” he said. When it comes to impeachment proceedings Spicer does not think Trump will get impeached. “There’s no interest in the Senate at all,” he said.

Thursday November 6th conservative commentator George Will is going to be the speaker at Gannon University.