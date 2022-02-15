SeaWolves recruiting for Wolf Pack Entertainment Team

The Erie SeaWolves will host a three-day hiring event Feb. 26, March 9 and April 30.

The team, a Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, is hiring people 16 years and older for game day positions during the 2022 baseball season.

Positions include food service (cashiers, cooks, servers, runners and vendors), stadium operations (including cleaning and event day porters), team store associates, Funland attendants, camera operators, and members of the Wolf Pack Entertainment Team, a press release said.

Assistant GM Greg Gania said the team plans to hire 100 to 150 people, however the number of Wolf Pack Entertainment Team members will vary throughout the season.

“We’re looking for any and all. Anybody from a high school kid looking for their first job or a college kid,” Gania said. “We’re really flexible. You work during games. Maybe some games you can work, and other games you can’t. We’re flexible.”

The hiring event will take place 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 26, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on March 9, and 10 a.m.-noon on April 30, all at the UPMC Park Stadium Club (831 French St.). Enter the club through the ground level lobby and take the elevator to the fourth floor.

Applicants will fill out applications and audition on the spot.

In the past Gania says the team has had 200 or 300 people show up for its hiring events, however the pandemic has left some uncertainty.

“It’s been a crapshoot since COVID,” Gania said. “We don’t know that to expect, so that’s why we decided instead of a one-day event we would do three.”

Opening night begins at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, April 8. The SeaWolves will host the Akron RubberDucks. For tickets and information go here or call (814) 456-1300.