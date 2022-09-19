(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie SeaWolves have earned a slot in the Eastern League Playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The playoffs will kick off with a home game at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie) tomorrow, Sept. 20. They’ll take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

On Monday, Sept. 19, fans in Erie were excited about the team making the playoffs, and many people already were buying their tickets for the game the next night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The president of the Eire SeaWolves, Greg Coleman, said it is a huge accomplishment and it’s great that the Erie community has the opportunity to show their support during the first game of the postseason.