Second Harvest Food Bank receives $750,000 in funding for upgrades

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania gets major funding that will help struggling families in our area.

The state awarding them nearly $750,000 for upgrades. The money will allow them to increase the size of their freezer and cooler. This will ensure they are able to deliver fresh foods to families in needs.

“We are committed to making sure that we are providing healthier options for people. We want to focus more on those fresh items, the dairy items, the produce items, the meat items, in addition to the staple items that people rely on.” said Karen Seggi, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania.

The grants are part of $11.4 million in funding for food banks statewide.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists