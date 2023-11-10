UPDATE (Friday, 7:25am) – Moorhouse Road is also now closed at the request of state police until further notice.



Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A section of I-90 westbound is currently closed from Exit 32: PA-290/430 Wesleyville Bayfront Connector and Exit 29: PA 8 Hammett and Parade Street.

According to a representative from PennDOT, the closure is at the request of emergency officials who are responding to an incident near mile marker 29. The road is expected open later today.

According to a press release, A detour is set up using Route 430, Route 89 and Route 8

