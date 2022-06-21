(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A semi’s trailer caught fire and overturned on June 21 on Interstate-90.

At about 7:15 a.m., the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the fire at the 11-mile marker on eastbound I-90.

The fire reportedly started on the trailer’s tires. When emergency crews arrived, the cab had been detached from the trailer, and the trailer was overturned and partially in the woods.

Crews quickly controlled and doused the flames. West County Towing removed the burned trailer.

During the incident, eastbound I-90 was reduced to one lane.