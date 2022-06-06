A semi truck rollover has stopped eastbound traffic on Interstate 90.

The eastbound lane was closed from exit 3 at Route 6N to Exit 9 at Route 18 as of 11:26 a.m. on June 6, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.

Initial calls about the rollover went out at about 10:20 a.m. near mile marker 4 before the West Springfield exit.

Multiple fire crews and Pennsylvania State Police troopers were on scene.

While eastbound traffic is completely stopped, westbound traffic still was slowly moving past the wreckage.