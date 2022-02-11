Senate candidate Mehmet Oz to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat at the end of 2021. A few months later, on Feb. 11, the celebrity cardiologist will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shortly after Oz entered the race, television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland pulled the “Dr. Oz Show” due to the Federal Communications Commission’s equal time rules. The show then aired its final episode on Jan. 14, 2022.

Marc Levy, Associated Press, says “the award underscores how successful Oz was before he gave up his TV career to run for public office. That same career is now being used against him by rivals who are picking apart his TV shows and past as a self-styled wellness advocate. They’re aiming to raise doubt about his conservative credentials as a Republican.”

The ceremony is to be held on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.