(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Seven men from Ohio and Pennsylvania were charged for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to a release, Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Friday.

The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 and 14, charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distribute at least 100 grams of fluorofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, five kilograms of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of methamphetamine, from May 2021 to October 2022.

Gentry, age 25; McCree, age 19; and Scott, age 28 are Youngstown, Ohio, residents. Jeter, age 32; Snowden, age 31; and Stewart, age 36; are New Castle, Pennsylvania, residents. Brown, age 26, is a resident of Boardman, Ohio.

“My office is committed to working in partnership with federal, state, and local law, to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking conspiracies which impact our communities, as here with the New Castle and Farrell communities,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

“These arrests disrupted a violent drug trafficking organization; a top priority within our mission,” said Mike Nordwall, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge. “These arrests are a result of the continuing and relentless efforts of the FBI and our federal, state, and local partners to rid our streets of these criminals and make our communities safe.”

“The rise of fentanyl has ripped through Western Pennsylvania and our office is determined to hold those who profit from these narcotics accountable to the law. Close collaboration with our law enforcement partners has shut down this ring of drug traffickers and led to this indictment,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “These substances ruin lives and destroy communities. We will not rest to turn the tide against this epidemic and to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”