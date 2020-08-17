Several Erie County companies teaming up to help out those in need

Local companies from throughout the county are continuing to give a helping hand.

Multiple companies including The Box Streetwear, Artlore Studios, Steele Contracting and Share-A-Meal Erie, among others, is providing food and toiletries to those in need.

This comes after these local companies raised donations during 814 day. Donors say this is one simple way for the community to come together during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we all work together, that we keep the vulnerable in mind. These are important members of our community.” said Kayla Moore, Co-Founder of Share a Meal Erie.

More than 50 people received care packages.