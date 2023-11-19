Several people were transferred to an Erie hospital after a two-car collision on Peach Street just before noon.

According to reports from the scene, two victims were entrapped in their car for nearly 30 minutes after the crash.

After both individuals were extracted from the vehicle they were taken away by ambulance.

One lane of traffic was closed right across from Denver Mattress Company in the 6000 block of Peach Street as rescue and cleanup occurred.

The condition and injuries of the victims is unknown at this time.