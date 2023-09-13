(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Wednesday, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined top United Parcel Service (UPS) officials to celebrate the completion of the company’s new East Zone Regional Hub.

In 2020, the USP committed to invest $1.4 billion to expand its operations and create roughly 1,700 new jobs at four locations in Pennsylvania.

The Commonwealth offered UPS more than $9 million in incentives to win this major expansion project, which has already created nearly 1,250 new jobs and intends to create nearly 1,800 in total.

“Companies — both large and small — want to grow here because of what the Commonwealth has to offer,” said Secretary Siger.

The UPS expansion was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

The Governor has signed an executive order to improve the Commonwealth’s licensing, permitting, and certification processes, beginning a comprehensive review of how long it takes agencies to process applications and how workers and businesses apply online.

To create a Pennsylvania economy that works for all and make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development, the 2023-24 bipartisan, commonsense budget contains Governor Shapiro’s proposed additional investments at DCED, including:

$13 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to make the Commonwealth more competitive on a national scale by increasing our incentive leverage to attract and retain businesses and train our workers.

$1 million increase for the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

$3 million to the Foundations in Industry Program for pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.