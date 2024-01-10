EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State officials announced the Commonwealth’s intent to operate the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (Summer-EBT) program in the summer of 2024.

The Summer-EBT program allows children to access nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session.

The Summer-EBT program was created by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 to provide school-aged children who are income-eligible for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) with an additional source of nutrition during the summer months.

“The Shapiro Administration knows they cannot and should not be expected to go without meals and the basic resources they need to succeed, regardless of the time of year,” stated DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh.

The total Summer-EBT benefit is set by federal law at $40 per month per eligible child to cover the three summer months – June, July, and August.

Pennsylvania will be issuing the Summer EBT benefit as a single $120 issuance with all benefits issued by September 30, 2024. Summer EBT benefits will be issued on a family’s existing EBT card, if possible, or a new EBT card will be issued to newly eligible families.

The groups of children who will be eligible for Summer EBT include:

Children who are determined income eligible for Free or Reduced-Priced meals under the NSLP by applying through their school.

Children who are categorically eligible for NSLP because they are foster children, homeless children, or runaways and they attend an NSLP participating school.

Children who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals under the NSLP through direct certification. Directly certified children are children who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits or certain Medical Assistance eligibility.

If a child eligible through direct certification is aged six through seventeen, they will qualify for Summer-EBT regardless of whether they attend an NSLP participating school.

If a child eligible through direct certification is aged five or younger or aged eighteen or older, they will qualify only if they are enrolled in an NSLP participating school.

Since most eligible children will be enrolled in Summer-EBT automatically, only a limited number of families will need to submit an application. Applications for Summer-EBT will need to be submitted to DHS’ County Assistance Offices to determine eligibility.

Applications for Summer-EBT are not yet available. The application process and additional details will be detailed further in the coming months.