PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro is set to take over the office of Pennsylvania Governor in January after a long campaign, during which he spoke frequently of his Jewish religious heritage.

Despite the increasing concern of antisemitism, some observers see his victory this past November as a bright spot, especially after defeating Doug Mastriano who routinely used Christian nationalist themes.

Pennsylvania saw the most deadly burst of antisemitism with the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack that claimed the lives of 11 people.

Beth Kissileff, a member of New Light Congregation that lost members during the attack, expressed their gratitude for Shapiro’s win as a candidate “who is confident that his values as a Jew are ones that he can teach and express in the public sphere and be championed by a majority of voters.”

“I thought it was very important to let Pennsylvanians know who I am and what I’m all about,” said Shapiro.

According to the Anti Defamation League, there were more antiemetic incidents in 2021 than in any year since it first started conducting annual surveys over 40 years ago.