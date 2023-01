For a limited time, one gas station company will cut diesel fuel prices by $0.50.

Sheetz is decreasing diesel fuel prices by $0.50 a gallon at all of their locations that offer diesel. This means drivers will save about $10 for mid-size trucks and $12 for full-size trucks when they fill up their tanks.

The deal starts Tuesday, Jan. 10, and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31.