Dozens of kids in Meadville got a little help buying last-minute Christmas gifts from first responders Wednesday night.

It’s all thanks to the annual “Shop with a Cop” program, which helps children whose families are going through a tough time.

Around 40 shoppers were paired up with law enforcement officers who helped them find their way around the Meadville Wal-Mart as they picked out various gifts.

Over a dozen Crawford County agencies took part in Wednesday’s event, and the shopping money was donated by Kinetic.