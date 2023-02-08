Shriners Children’s of Erie is reacting to a donation from a local Halloween store to help support efforts of providing a fun and positive environment to patients.

Spirit Halloween has partnered with Shriners Children’s Erie since 2011, and the regional zone manager said they have donated about $282,000 since then.

This year, local Spirit Halloween stores are donating over $50,000 collected for Shriners Children’s Erie’s Child Life department.

“What we like to say is that the Child Life department is working hard to make hospitals less scary for kids, and it really is the heart of our company,” said Ashleigh Lang, senior regional zone manager for Spirit Halloween.

A child life specialist of Shriners Children’s Erie said they love to spoil their patients and the trunk or treat event held last year is an avenue that helps them do so.

“They donated a ton of costumes, and we were able to give those out and the smiles on their faces they’re like ‘really we get to take these’ and I’m like ‘yes,’ and they were so excited,” said Michelle DeRooy, a Certified Child Life Specialist at Shriners Children’s Erie.

Lang said the continued efforts of Spirit Halloween are indescribable and are near and dear to her heart.

“There aren’t words to describe how amazing it is, and we come to these events and we’re being given thanks for it, but it doesn’t feel like we should be the ones being thanked when there are people working so hard in these hospitals to make kids happy,” Lang explained.

One child life specialist said they continue to receive positive feedback from the patients on their partnership with the spirit of children.

“We love taking in toys to the kids and they’re like we get to play and we’re like yes and again spirit helps us be able to do our job more efficiently and provide toys for our patients because it makes a huge difference,” DeRooy went on to say.

DeRooy added that it is a joint effort as the calm environment makes it easier for staff to do their job and creates a positive memory for the children.